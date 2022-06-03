Products
SongSwipe
Ranked #10 for today
SongSwipe
Tinder for music discovery
SongSwipe is the ultimate playlist maker.
Discover and rediscover music through powerful recommendations based on artists, songs, and genres you select.
Launched in
iOS
,
Music
,
Entertainment
by
SongSwipe: Discover New Music
About this launch
SongSwipe by
SongSwipe: Discover New Music
was hunted by
Taher
in
iOS
,
Music
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Taher
. Featured on June 4th, 2022.
SongSwipe: Discover New Music
is not rated yet. This is SongSwipe: Discover New Music's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#44
