Dominic Fitch-Jones
Hey Product Hunt! 👋🏻 About a year ago, my friend @shroudedcode and I started working on Songmash. We were working on another project before that and although we have since abandoned it, working together made us realize something: we both like listening to music as we work and found ourselves sharing music constantly. One day, Niklas had an idea for an app that would help us stay up to date with the music we were both listening to. We discussed this idea and it evolved into what Songmash is today; an app that creates playlists based on the music tastes of multiple people. Although we initially set out to build and launch Songmash within a week, after some experimentation, we decided to take it further and launch it as a fully-fledged app, continually testing and improving Songmash with help from the members of our Discord server — thanks guys! Feel free to ask us anything or leave us some feedback in the comments!
Love that you have a concise way to describe your product: “an app that creates playlists based on the music tastes of multiple people.” Well done! 🙌
