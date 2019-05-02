SongMarkers 2.0

SongMarkers lets you explore interesting moments in music, and allows you to create your own. You can annotate single moments, or create loops. It's a great tool for setting up loops to play along to with an instrument. Spotify Premium account required.
I built SongMarkers to allow us as a community to build a collection of interesting moments in music. I find it very useful for doing things like learning guitar solos, but you can use it as you'd like!
