Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → SongMarkers 2.0

SongMarkers 2.0

Explore moments in music and mark your own!

Featured Embed
SongMarkers lets you explore interesting moments in music, and allows you to create your own. You can annotate single moments, or create loops. It's a great tool for setting up loops to play along to with an instrument. Spotify Premium account required.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Calvin Flegal
Calvin Flegal
Makers
Calvin Flegal
Calvin Flegal
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Calvin Flegal
Calvin FlegalMaker@calflegal · Software Engineer
I built SongMarkers to allow us as a community to build a collection of interesting moments in music. I find it very useful for doing things like learning guitar solos, but you can use it as you'd like!
Upvote ·