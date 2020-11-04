discussion
Laszlo Gergely
Maker
Hi Hunters! SongFeed is a music discovery app that lets users stay up to date with all the playlists they follow on Apple Music or Spotify. The app shows all the new songs added to the playlists in a chronologically ordered feed. It features simple, user-friendly interface both on iPhone and iPad, customizable home screen widgets, dark mode and more. This unique, playlist centric music discovery works very well with the amazing collection of playlists curated and regularly updated by Apple Music and Spotify editors, 3rd party curators and users. Oh, and it has home screen widgets too! Give it a try for free and let me know what you think in the comments!
