Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Keedan Punch
Maker
Hi everyone! Here's a back story on why we built sondd. We run a web design agency in Australia and one day found ourselves needing to send quite a large set of files to a client. We jumped onto our computers and went straight to wetransfer, who doesn't. Then we realized that what we needed to send was greater than the free version allowed us. Now, instead of doing what any normal human being would have done and signed up for a paid plan, we decided it was a better idea to just create our own file transfer app from the ground up. So there you have it. We created sondd because we needed to send some stuff and we're cheap, but everyone's cheap, don't judge us. We made sondd free, with no paid accounts and the only limit is each transfer can be a max of 3gb in total. Have more, split the transfer into two lots. Join us in being cheap. Use sondd :)
UpvoteShare
OMG! I love this
UpvoteShare