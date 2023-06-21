Products
Home
→
Product
→
Sonara
Sonara
Automate your job search
Sonara, the first-ever AI-powered job search automation platform, finds and applies to relevant job openings until you're hired. Let Sonara, your AI-personal recruiter, simplify your job search, and find your next job faster.
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Career
by
Sonara
About this launch
Sonara
Automate your job search
Sonara by
Sonara
was hunted by
alban
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
. Made by
Victor Schwartz
,
Ethan Goldspiel
,
Emily B
and
Brendan Campbell
. Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
Sonara
is not rated yet. This is Sonara's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
