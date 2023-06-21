Products
Sonara

Sonara

Automate your job search

Sonara, the first-ever AI-powered job search automation platform, finds and applies to relevant job openings until you're hired. Let Sonara, your AI-personal recruiter, simplify your job search, and find your next job faster.
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Career
Sonara
0
reviews
15
followers
Sonara by
Sonara
was hunted by
alban
in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Career. Made by
Victor Schwartz
,
Ethan Goldspiel
,
Emily B
and
Brendan Campbell
. Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-