SONAR
Ranked #20 for today
SONAR
See when your emails are read, every time
SONAR will show if your email has been opened or not so you can make better decisions on what to do next with your email. Get instant web-push notifications when someone opens your email to make your next move.
Chrome Extensions
Email
Productivity
SONAR
About this launch
SONAR
See when your emails are read, every time.
SONAR by
SONAR
was hunted by
Imanuel Abraham
Chrome Extensions
Email
Productivity
Imanuel Abraham
Marvin Hidajat
. Featured on December 29th, 2022.
SONAR
is not rated yet. This is SONAR's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#105
