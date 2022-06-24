Products
Ranked #8 for today
Sonar
Discover new music, together.
Sonar is a social, gamified experience for discovering new music on Apple Music. Share your favourite underrated, underheard music and swipe through those shared by others.
Launched in
Music
,
Social Network
,
Apple
by
Sonar
About this launch
Sonar
Discover new music, together.
0
reviews
4
followers
Sonar by
Sonar
was hunted by
Chris Palumbo
in
Music
,
Social Network
,
Apple
. Made by
Chris Palumbo
. Featured on June 25th, 2022.
Sonar
is not rated yet. This is Sonar's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
1
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#38
