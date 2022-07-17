Products
Somorr
Somorr
The way to avoid sending email to customers Junk inbox
Somorr identifies emails and informs you whether they are deliverable. By doing so, you may significantly increase the number of emails opened while avoiding the customer's junk.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
About this launch
Somorrwas hunted by
Daniel
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Daniel
. Featured on July 19th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#49
