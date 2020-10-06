Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Mentors
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Somoji
Somoji
Menubar app for sound in emojis during calls
Mac
Emoji
+ 3
get it
UPVOTE
2
Feeling empty while appreciating your team on a calls? Somoji fills sound in Emojis.
Popular emoji sounds to play during voice calls or video conferencing especially in work from home situation.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
22 minutes ago
Everyday Toolkit for Slack
Promoted
12 must-have productivity micro-apps for Slack: switch less, do more.
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
💬
Be the first to comment