Somno
Somno
Smart sleep tracker & sleep data analyzer
Somno is an automatic sleep tracking app designed to help improve your sleep. It visualizes your sleep data in a clear, simple way, letting you instantly see how well you slept and spot areas to improve, so you wake up refreshed and full of energy.
Apple Watch
Health & Fitness
Health
Somno
Somno
Smart Sleep Tracker & Analyzer
Somno by
Somno
was hunted by
Jimmy Cheung
in
Apple Watch
,
Health & Fitness
,
Health
. Made by
Jimmy Cheung
and
Wendy Gao
. Featured on October 22nd, 2024.
Somno
is not rated yet. This is Somno's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
