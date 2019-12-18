Discussion
Charlie Chao
Maker
Hi all, @jimmychaohc and I are excited to launch our first product here and on the App Store. Sometime is a simple iOS app that lets you track and complete recurring tasks in your daily life. It's for those who want an easy way to be on top of lifestyle and household tasks like getting a haircut, watering the plant, and taking medicines. We made this because we believe these kinds of tasks should exist in a focused place apart from the multi-context clutter of standard todo apps. Key Features 👀 See at a glance your task reminders for Today and in the Future. 📊 Visualize task completions through informative history charts. ⏳ Set auto reminders that occur after completions, daily or weekly. ⚡️ Set a quick reminder for tasks at a specific date and time. Let us know what you think 🙂
