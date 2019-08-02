Discussion
Julius Stopforth
One of the problems I've had with writing is that I thought it needs to be pages and pages long. This takes away all of the pain and simplifies it into an easy ans simple way to write. I especially like the ability to send in entries via email
Maker
A few years ago I started writing every day. It started out with just one or two sentences, then turned into half a page, then a full page. Everyone knows that keeping a journal is one of the best things you can do for yourself, but it's a habit that is hard to stick to. That is why I created Some words for me. So that I (and you) will never miss a journal entry again.
