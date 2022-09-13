Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Solutions: The Game
See Solutions: The Game’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Solutions: The Game
Solutions: The Game
A game that sparks hope and action for the climate
Visit
Upvote 5
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
You and your friends must work together to reduce global emissions before it’s too late! This collaborative board game, designed with cutting edge research, lets you strategically deploy various climate solutions as you race to fight climate change.
Launched in
Board Games
,
Strategy Games
,
Climate Tech
by
Solutions: The Game
About this launch
Solutions: The Game
A collaborative game to solve climate change
1
review
4
followers
Follow for updates
Solutions: The Game by
Solutions: The Game
was hunted by
Matt Z
in
Board Games
,
Strategy Games
,
Climate Tech
. Made by
Sam Levac-Levey
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Solutions: The Game
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on July 13th, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#115
Report