discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
arbob
MakerEntrepreneur to moonshots.
COVID-19 has severely affected the livelihoods of the people around the globe. Millions have been affected and thousands of new cases are emerging every year. However, it's proven that until we get a vaccine, the single most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is social-distancing. Humans are social animals. It’s a basic human instinct to stay close to other people. Forced Social-distancing can be mentally taxing. Having built products with game mechanics inside consumer apps, I thought why not apply the same gamification techniques to incentivize people to engage in social distancing and help stop the spread of COVID-19. It initially started as a hackathon idea but slowly with support from people around the globe became a full-fledged mobile app. SoloCoin is a mobile app that rewards users to engage in social-distancing. It's basically a point tracking app that rewards users based on their proximity/location to their home. (using the tech of GPS, Geofencing). If their smartphone is present in a certain radius to their home address, then the app will reward them with virtual coins, that they can later redeem for "Partner Coupons". These partners can be SMBs, Local businesses, and any online B2C businesses from E-commerce, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Health, etc. They can also compete with nearby players for achievements and badges which they can later share it among their friends. SoloCoin takes the technology to help measure social distance, gamifies it to recognize and reward, and wraps it together with a positive attitude to make social distancing fun! It is a fun way for citizens to do their part, be social distance compliant, and get real economic rewards and esteem awards to show they stood up to the challenge! We believe that rewarding people for good behavior and making their homestay fun is a great way to engage them in social-distancing thus saving them and the world from COVID-19. P.S. We're also inviting Startups and SMEs who want to promote their products and services on our app for FREE during COVID.
Share
Upvote (1)