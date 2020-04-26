Discussion
Mark Burton
Awesome product! Could you add time stamps?
@adis_hasanic either way just looking for a daily writing app like the Mindwave.app
This is beautiful, thank you very much! Have you thought about adding a search bar?
@celia_rock_angel Thank you for a such a nice response to it, glad to see making Solo was meaningful :) Search bar was in plans, but we assumed it is not crucial for mvp version so we wanted to build the product sooner to see how many people find value from it at all. We'll definitely build in a nice search feature. Currently, sidebar can show more than a dozen files and workspaces help to organize files into projects, categories, etc. so hopefully it won't be impossible to use without search for now.
I love it!! Do you plan on adding dark mode feature any time soon?
My brother (developed) and I (designed) launched a first acceptable mvp version of Solo today. It's free, try it at: https://writesolo.com Contact us: https://bit.ly/2Y68gUJ Subscribe to updates: https://mailchi.mp/960e55003c17/... Email directly to: solo.thecompany@gmail.com
@adis_hasanic Awesome job by brothers