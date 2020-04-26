  1. Home
Distraction-free writing.

Every writing app is made for a lot more than writing, or has no storage, or it's OS-based so you worry about organizing while dwelling in ideas. Solo is online, just has a sidebar with files in workspaces, so you can just focus on writing. Like a typewriter.
Mark Burton
Awesome product! Could you add time stamps?
Adis Hasanic
@mburton Thanks Mark :) Time stamps for when each file was last saved or when it was created? Or both?
Mark Burton
@adis_hasanic either way just looking for a daily writing app like the Mindwave.app
Adis Hasanic
@mburton Got it. There's definitely a way to tweak Solo a little bit to be great as a journal. We'll see what can be done today or in the next few days.
Celia Rock Angel
This is beautiful, thank you very much! Have you thought about adding a search bar?
Adis Hasanic
@celia_rock_angel Thank you for a such a nice response to it, glad to see making Solo was meaningful :) Search bar was in plans, but we assumed it is not crucial for mvp version so we wanted to build the product sooner to see how many people find value from it at all. We'll definitely build in a nice search feature. Currently, sidebar can show more than a dozen files and workspaces help to organize files into projects, categories, etc. so hopefully it won't be impossible to use without search for now.
Abdurahman Sherif
I love it!! Do you plan on adding dark mode feature any time soon?
Adis Hasanic
@asherif Yes, it will be very easy to add as we plan to keep it minimalistic. Dark mode will happen some time in the next few days. Glad to hear you like the product, let us know later what you find it most useful for in reality and where it's underperforming.
Adis Hasanic
My brother (developed) and I (designed) launched a first acceptable mvp version of Solo today. It's free, try it at: https://writesolo.com Contact us: https://bit.ly/2Y68gUJ Subscribe to updates: https://mailchi.mp/960e55003c17/... Email directly to: solo.thecompany@gmail.com
Taha ahmed khan
@adis_hasanic Awesome job by brothers
