SolMinter
SolMinter
Mint Solana Token without code
A tool that allows you to mint tokens without coding. You just have to define the name and the amount and then approve. You will receive the tokens in your wallet in a few seconds.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Web3
by
SolMinter
About this launch
SolMinter
Mint Solana Token without code
SolMinter by
SolMinter
was hunted by
Giovanni Fu Lin
in
Developer Tools
,
Web3
. Made by
Giovanni Fu Lin
. Featured on September 7th, 2022.
SolMinter
is not rated yet. This is SolMinter's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#78
