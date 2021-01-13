discussion
Yoko
Maker
Founder of Solluu.
We have always been concerned about the problem of loneliness around the world. Loneliness and social isolation are detrimental to our physical and mental health. You deserve to live a happier life, surrounded by more warm feelings. That's why we started to create this social network.
@yo_ko @leandro8209 Hi, Leandro! Thank you for pointing this out. How about this URL? → https://solluu-lp-en.studio.site/
@yo_ko @leandro8209 Unfortunately not. We can continue this conversation on Intercom if you like, just access the chat bubble on this site.
@yo_ko @leandro8209 I was able to see Solluu's website
Solluu Pre-registration → https://forms.gle/FDWXLqr3HTo3kv2q7
Excellent job, everyone! Great product.
@jaredzimmerman1 Thank you very much. I am very happy. Look forward to it.
@new_user_26709ee72d Thank you very much! I'm looking forward to it too. Please pre-register and wait for me.