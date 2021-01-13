  1. Home
Solluu

A social network to cure loneliness

We are focusing on decreasing social isolations with both online and offline.

We want to move up the quality of online communities and integrate with offline communities. Then diversity comes alive even in communities of rural areas.
Yoko
Maker
🎈
Founder of Solluu.
We have always been concerned about the problem of loneliness around the world. Loneliness and social isolation are detrimental to our physical and mental health. You deserve to live a happier life, surrounded by more warm feelings. That's why we started to create this social network.
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@yo_ko Hi there, the website doesn't seem to load correctly. Would you be able to look into it?
@yo_ko @leandro8209 Hi, Leandro! Thank you for pointing this out. How about this URL?　→ https://solluu-lp-en.studio.site/
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@yo_ko @leandro8209 Unfortunately not. We can continue this conversation on Intercom if you like, just access the chat bubble on this site.
AritaYoshitaka
@yo_ko @leandro8209 I was able to see Solluu's website
Solluu Pre-registration →　 https://forms.gle/FDWXLqr3HTo3kv2q7
Jared ZimmermanStrategic Business Analyst
Excellent job, everyone! Great product.
@jaredzimmerman1 Thank you very much. I am very happy. Look forward to it.
榎本友幸
cool! I'm looking forward to the publish
@new_user_26709ee72d Thank you very much! I'm looking forward to it too. Please pre-register and wait for me.
