Home
Product
Solidinbox
Solidinbox
Find new customers on Twitter
Solidinbox is your go-to Twitter outreach automation and inbox management tool. You can find out relevant profiles from Twitter (aka leads) through advanced filters and send them personalized DMs on automation. 🪄 Think of lemlist but for Twitter 😉
Launched in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
by
Solidinbox
About this launch
Solidinbox
Find new customers on Twitter
Solidinbox by
Solidinbox
was hunted by
Samee Hassan
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
. Made by
Samee Hassan
and
Mahdi Mohammadi
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Solidinbox
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Solidinbox's first launch.
