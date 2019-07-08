Deals
Soldo
Soldo
The company card that does expensing for you
Money
Soldo helps manage every aspect of business spending. Use a Soldo Mastercard card with the app and admin tools to transform expense payment.
Featured
an hour ago
London-based expense management platform Soldo closes €54 million Series B round
Twenty years after the mass adoption of the Internet, many businesses are still using basic spreadsheets and manual processes to manage their expenses. London-based Soldo is a fintech platform incorporating various spending and expense management solutions to bring more efficiency to businesses of all sizes across Europe.
Soldo scores $61M Series B for its 'spend management' platform for businesses
Soldo, the U.K. fintech that offers a multi-user spending account for businesses, has closed $61 million in Series B funding. Leading the round is Battery Ventures and Dawn Capital, with participation from previous backers Accel and Connect Ventures. In addition, a small portion is debt financing f...
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Massive $61M for a series B. Great idea!
an hour ago
Amanda Lorenzani
Super useful
32 minutes ago
