This is the latest launch from Solcial
See Solcial’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Solcial
Ranked #4 for today
Solcial
Welcome to the future of social media
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Solcial is a web3 permissionless social network allowing users to be rewarded fairly for their work, and promoting freedom of speech by allowing users to interact without fearing ban or censorship.
Launched in
Social Network
,
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Solcial
About this launch
Solcial
Welcome to the future of social media
23
reviews
150
followers
Follow for updates
Solcial by
Solcial
was hunted by
Vadim Voronovskiy
in
Social Network
,
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Vadim Voronovskiy
. Featured on March 4th, 2023.
Solcial
is rated
5/5 ★
by 23 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
17
Comments
2
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#260
