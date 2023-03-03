Products
This is the latest launch from Solcial
See Solcial’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Solcial
Solcial
Ranked #4 for today

Solcial

Welcome to the future of social media

Free
Solcial is a web3 permissionless social network allowing users to be rewarded fairly for their work, and promoting freedom of speech by allowing users to interact without fearing ban or censorship.
Launched in Social Network, Web3, Cryptocurrency
Solcial
About this launch
Solcial
23 reviews
150
followers
was hunted by
Vadim Voronovskiy
in Social Network, Web3, Cryptocurrency.
Vadim Voronovskiy
Featured on March 4th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 23 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#260