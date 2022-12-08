Products
Solcial

Solcial

Welcome to the future of social media

Free
Solcial is a permissionless social network allowing users to be rewarded fairly for their work, and promoting freedom of speech by allowing users to interact without fearing ban or censorship.
Launched in Social Network, Web3, Cryptocurrency by
Solcial
About this launch
was hunted by
Vadim Voronovskiy
in Social Network, Web3, Cryptocurrency. Made by
Vadim Voronovskiy
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#42