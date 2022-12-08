Products
Home
Product
Solcial
Solcial
Welcome to the future of social media
Solcial is a permissionless social network allowing users to be rewarded fairly for their work, and promoting freedom of speech by allowing users to interact without fearing ban or censorship.
Launched in
Social Network
Web3
Cryptocurrency
Solcial
About this launch
Solcial
Welcome to the future of social media
Solcial by
Solcial
was hunted by
Vadim Voronovskiy
in
Social Network
Web3
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Vadim Voronovskiy
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
Solcial
is not rated yet. This is Solcial's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#42
