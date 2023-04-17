Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Solar Eclipse App
Solar Eclipse App

Solar Eclipse App

Prepare for the splendor of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

Free
Embed
An interactive map allowing users to explore the path of totality for the April 8th, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse in North America. The map displays risk levels for areas along the path, helping users find a good area to plan their viewing visit.
Launched in Weather, Travel, Maps
Solar Eclipse App
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out the app. We'd love to hear thoughts around if/how you found it to be useful. Are you planning to be in the path? What would you love to see us add to the app that could help make planning easier?"

Solar Eclipse App
The makers of Solar Eclipse App
About this launch
Solar Eclipse App
0
reviews
4
followers
was hunted by
Jesse Tomlinson
in Weather, Travel, Maps. Made by
Jesse Tomlinson
and
Stephen Watkins
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Solar Eclipse App's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-