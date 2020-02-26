Software Engineering Unlocked Podcast

  1. Home
In this show, Doctor McKayla interviews experienced developers and thought leaders from around the world about how they develop software. Her guests reveal insider knowledge like the best practices, engineering culture, and mindset.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I've always been super fascinated by understanding what it means to work for a certain company. How is the company culture? Which development best practices do they follow? How does the interview process look like? End of last year, I decided to start my own podcast that focuses exactly on those topics. And, instead of relying on marketing material companies put out, I interview actual developers and development managers about their experiences working at certain companies. Often, I invite developers from remote companies and ask them how they managed to get a foot in the door. For example, I had Scott Hanselman from Microsoft, and Leif Singer from Automattic explain the best approaches to secure a remote position. Other developers, like Cassidy Williams and Suz Hinton, explain why they quit their jobs at large organizations such as Microsoft and Amazon. I also talk to founders or developers working at startups. Recently, I had the pleasure to ask Courtland Allen from IndieHackers all about his four-phase plan to launch a profitable business in six weeks. Well, in the beginning, I just had the hunch that podcast is something I will like. After 12 successful episodes, I can say I totally love it, and I believe that’s visible in each episode. I spend a long time researching the companies and my interview partners, and on editing the episode to make sure you get a lot of value out of each episode. In the future, I plan to add different formats all focusing on setting you up to success and help you advance your engineering career. I'd love to get your feedback on the show, and I am happy to answer questions. Thank you so much! 🙏
@mgreiler has a knack for getting amazing people to talk about their experiences and expertise in a way that is very approachable. The interviews feel very fluid in a way that some other podcasts I listen to are unable to achieve. I've thoroughly enjoyed every episode of Software Engineering Unlocked.
@chrisbiscardi thank you so much for your kind words! I'm a big fan of your Corgi community! Thanks so much for listening to my show!
Hey, I've also created a mix of previews of several episode. Have a look here to check it out! https://youtu.be/mtS-vLdbz84
Love SE Unlocked Podcast! I am honored to be featured in the 3rd episode. Keep up the great work @mgreiler. 🙌
@sandeepg33k it was such a pleasure to have you Sandeep! Thanks so much!
Hey Michaela, The latest episode with Courtland was great! I really enjoyed hearing about his experience building Indie hackers.
@supremerumham thank you, Alex, for the feedback. Yeah, Courtland has such amazing insights to share. It was such a pleasure having him. I also learned a lot about podcasting and building businesses from the indie hacker website.
