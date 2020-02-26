Software Engineering Unlocked

Discussion
Michaela Greiler

Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I've always been super fascinated by understanding what it means to work for a certain company. How is the company culture? Which development best practices do they follow? How does the interview process look like? End of last year, I decided to start my own podcast that focuses exactly on those topics. And, instead of relying on marketing material companies put out, I interview actual developers and development managers about their experiences working at certain companies. Often, I invite developers from remote companies and ask them how they managed to get a foot in the door. For example, I had Scott Hanselman from Microsoft, and Leif Singer from Automattic explain the best approaches to secure a remote position. Other developers, like Cassidy Williams and Suz Hinton, explain why they quit their jobs at large organizations such as Microsoft and Amazon. I also talk to founders or developers working at startups. Recently, I had the pleasure to ask Courtland Allen from IndieHackers all about his four-phase plan to launch a profitable business in six weeks. Well, in the beginning, I just had the hunch that podcast is something I will like. After 12 successful episodes, I can say I totally love it, and I believe that’s visible in each episode. I spend a long time researching the companies and my interview partners, and on editing the episode to make sure you get a lot of value out of each episode. In the future, I plan to add different formats all focusing on setting you up to success and help you advance your engineering career. I'd love to get your feedback on the show, and I am happy to answer questions. Thank you so much! 🙏
@mgreiler has a knack for getting amazing people to talk about their experiences and expertise in a way that is very approachable. The interviews feel very fluid in a way that some other podcasts I listen to are unable to achieve. I've thoroughly enjoyed every episode of Software Engineering Unlocked.

@chrisbiscardi thank you so much for your kind words! I'm a big fan of your Corgi community! Thanks so much for listening to my show!
