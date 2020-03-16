Software Donation
Donate tools to enable remote work during COVID-19 outbreak
Farbod Saraf
Maker
Hi Product People👋 In the current situation, it’s more important than ever for software companies to donate their tools to those in need to make a change. Traditionally, the donations have been done in the form of financial or tangible goods. We believe in 21 century, it’s a good time to think about donating intangibles such as software as it's indispensable part of our life. We already noticed some companies started providing the access to their tools to those in need to enable them work remotely during the COVID-19 outbreak which was a great gesture. With this initiative, we are aiming to raise the awareness around software donation and motivate more companies to join the movement and make changes.💪 If you’re having a tool and you believe it might benefit a group of people who are in need, please reach us out and we can discuss further. We’re also busy with curating a new set of tools for distance studying, if you would like to join the cause or suggest a tool, drop us a message and we’ll connect.🎁 By the way, this platform is open source.🔓 Many thanks! Sandoche & Farbod
Nice product, very useful right now because of many people currently working remotely. Thanks!!
@etienne0790 Thanks Etienne! Let us know if you have any feedback.
These are the kind of initiatives we need 🙌 Very good work guys!
@patricia_mayo1 Thanks a lot! Glad you like it.
Great initiative !
@simoelalj Thanks :) Let us know if you have anything to donate!
Great initiative, I hope more and more software join causes and help people in achieving their goals in this difficult period.🙏🏽
@salehkelarfe Thanks a lot!