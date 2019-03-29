Log InSign up
Softagram

Automated visual reviews for GitHub pull requests

Saves time and improves the quality of pull requests. Softagram analyses automatically every pull request and provides a deep analysis of the changed and impacted elements in a visual format.
New GitHub app: SoftagramSoftagram brings visual pull request analysis to GitHub MarketplaceUnique visual analysis of the changes and impact of pull requests speeds up code reviews and eliminates architecture drawbacks. For an effective code review, one must use their time to thoroughly understand the
Tommi Tallgren
Tommi Tallgren, CEO of Softagram
Dear developer Hunters, Super exciting day for us to release Softagram in GitHub. Please check out our DevOps tool from coders-to-coders and let us know if this would be the new way to boost pull-request reviews by using the power of intelligent visualization. -Tommi
