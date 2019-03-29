Saves time and improves the quality of pull requests. Softagram analyses automatically every pull request and provides a deep analysis of the changed and impacted elements in a visual format.
Hunters get one free month for private and organization usage!
Tommi Tallgren, CEO of Softagram
Dear developer Hunters, Super exciting day for us to release Softagram in GitHub. Please check out our DevOps tool from coders-to-coders and let us know if this would be the new way to boost pull-request reviews by using the power of intelligent visualization. -Tommi
