Soffa Sans

The world's comfiest font by Ikea 🛋️

Ikea has released a free font called Soffa Sans, inspired by all the memes born from its online ‘Design your own sofa’ planner.
Ikea releases free 'Soffa Sans' font made of couchesIkea has released a free font called Soffa Sans, inspired by all the memes born from its online 'Design your own sofa' planner. The tool allows for customers to design the layouts and configurations of Ikea's couches, from the Vimle sectionals to the Vallentuna modular sofa series.
Memes getting a big company to embrace it. Love this 🛋️
