Soffa Sans
Soffa Sans
an hour ago
Ikea releases free 'Soffa Sans' font made of couches
Ikea has released a free font called Soffa Sans, inspired by all the memes born from its online 'Design your own sofa' planner. The tool allows for customers to design the layouts and configurations of Ikea's couches, from the Vimle sectionals to the Vallentuna modular sofa series.
Discussion
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Memes getting a big company to embrace it. Love this 🛋️
an hour ago
