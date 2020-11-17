Sofa for iOS 14

discussion
Shawn Hickman
MakerDesigner & Developer of Sofa for iOS
Hey Product Hunt 👋, Shawn here, designer and developer of Sofa. I’ve been heads down working on the iOS 14 update for Sofa since June, and it’s a big one. This update is focused on design, performance, and reliability. Sofa is an all-in-one iOS app for organizing your downtime. Instead of having a list of books in one app, movies in another, and video games in yet another, Sofa brings movies, tv shows, books, podcasts, music albums, and video games together in one simple experience. Here’s some of the notable updates: • All-new list design: view as list or grid, more sort options, and improvements to managing a list • New side bar for iPad • New Themes store design and 17 new themes! • Introducing “The Pile”: A quick place to save things you're not ready to organize or need easy access to • Widgets! Add a widget of any size to show a list of your choosing My goal for 2020 was to make Sofa a more well-rounded product. While there is still plenty to do, the product has evolved dramatically and reduces the number of compromises people have to make to use it. A huge thanks to anyone who has supported or given Sofa a chance. I truly appreciate it 🙇♂️. - Shawn
