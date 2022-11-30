Products
This is the latest launch from Sofa
See Sofa’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Sofa
Sofa
One place to organize your downtime
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Sofa helps you to be more intentional with your downtime by creating lists of books, movies, tv shows, podcasts, music albums, and video games to enjoy later.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Movies
,
Books
by
Sofa
About this launch
Sofa
Organize your downtime with lists for movies, books & more
4
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Sofa by
Sofa
was hunted by
Shawn Hickman
in
Productivity
,
Movies
,
Books
. Made by
Shawn Hickman
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
Sofa
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on January 31st, 2020.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#158
Report