Socratic
Socratic
Intelligent task management for modern software teams
Socratic unifies task management with productivity intelligence, to show you how well you work and why, with real-time data to guide your daily decisions to their best result.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Socratic
About this launch
Socratic by
Socratic
was hunted by
Brad Hipps
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Duncan Coleman
,
Zachary Fast
,
Brad Hipps
,
Nolan Wright
,
Brian Duimstra
,
Steve Minor
,
Peter Mooney
,
Robert Crabbs
,
Michelle Miller
,
Jeremy Merle
and
Mark
Featured on March 28th, 2023.
Upvotes
65
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report