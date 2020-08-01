Discussion
Dipen Bhikadya
Maker
Dear Product Hunt Community, I am new to Product Hunt, and must say I am impressed with the range of products and ideas being presented on the platform. Best wishes to all the entrepreneurs! ----- I am very excited to introduce Sociocs. It is a multi-channel inbox for customer communication. Users can connect their social, messaging and review accounts on Sociocs to provide customer care from a single inbox. We currently support below communication channels: - Facebook Messenger - Facebook chat plugin for websites - Facebook post comments - Facebook reviews - SMS (with Twilio) - Google My Business reviews - Google questions & answers - Google Play reviews (Android app reviews) - Telegram - Viber ----- You might think, haven't I heard this before with XYZ product? Our product is created with keeping startups and SMBs (Small & Medium Businesses) in mind, who are usually conscious of their spend on software tools and staffing. Here is what we believe differentiates us from others: - It's FREE, and without any restrictions. (not just "Try for Free"). - Simplicity of the features and user interface. Idea is to minimize time people have to spend on replying to customers, at the same time not missing out on any communication channel. - Combination of messaging and reviews in one platform. - All communication can be handled in a messenger like interface (including reviews). ----- This product idea has come from personal experience in my previous startup, where we had limited staffing (like any other startup :)), and were missing out replying to customers quickly. We looked for a tool, but either they were too costly for us or didn't have the channels we needed. I hope you would give it a try, and like what it offers. Don’t forget to download our mobile app for on-the-go access. Thank you.
Truly impressive value and helpful team. Excited to see this to scale 😊
