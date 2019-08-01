Log InSign up
SocialWeaver Content Curation

Discover and manage the top-performing content for any topic

Discover the top-performing content for any topic and expertly manage it. Filter results by sentiment analysis, content type, web traffic data, domain authority, and more. Store and schedule your content for publishing to Facebook and Twitter.
Hello Hunters 👋 We are very excited to announce the availability of our new and shiny content curation feature on the SocialWeaver platform. With content curation you'll be able to: ✅ Find top-performing content for any topic. ✅ Store and schedule content for publishing to Twitter and Facebook. ✅ Filter search results by content type (articles, photos, videos, what posts, why posts, and list posts), sentiment analysis (positive, negative, and neutral), and date range. ✅ Sort search results by content relevancy, Facebook engagements, Pinterest shares, Moz domain authority, Alexa web rank, and total shares. ✅ Perform advanced-search for content written by specific authors from specific domains or search for an exact phrase. Last but not least, we have an exclusive deal for you. 30% off for 12 months, make sure you click the "Website" button to get the code. P.S. You can trial content curation on SocialWeaver for free. No credit card required.
