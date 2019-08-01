SocialWeaver Content Curation

Discussion
Maker
Yousif Abood
Hello Hunters 👋 We are very excited to announce the availability of our new and shiny content curation feature on the SocialWeaver platform. With content curation you'll be able to: ✅ Find top-performing content for any topic. ✅ Store and schedule content for publishing to Twitter and Facebook. ✅ Filter search results by content type (articles, photos, videos, what posts, why posts, and list posts), sentiment analysis (positive, negative, and neutral), and date range. ✅ Sort search results by content relevancy, Facebook engagements, Pinterest shares, Moz domain authority, Alexa web rank, and total shares. ✅ Perform advanced-search for content written by specific authors from specific domains or search for an exact phrase. Last but not least, we have an exclusive deal for you. 30% off for 12 months, make sure you click the "Website" button to get the code. P.S. You can trial content curation on SocialWeaver for free. No credit card required.
