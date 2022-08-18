Products
SocialiQ
Ranked #7 for today
SocialiQ
Qualify influencers 10x faster
A free chrome extension to qualify influencers for your next campaign without leaving your favourite social media platform. Works with Instagram and TikTok.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Social Media
,
Influencer marketing
SocialiQ
About this launch
SocialiQ
Qualify influencers 10x faster
SocialiQ by
SocialiQ
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Social Media
,
Influencer marketing
. Made by
Kiran Jayaprakasan
and
Manzoor Samad
. Featured on August 19th, 2022.
SocialiQ
is not rated yet. This is SocialiQ's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#120
