Socialify your GitHub project to share with the world

💞 Effortlessly create social images for GItHub projects to share with the world.
It comes with a ton of beautiful presets and options including custom logo, LIVE badges, and many handpicked fonts and backgrounds to choose from. DARK theme approved!
Wei He
Maker
🎈
🐒 Code Monkey at your service
Hey Hunters! 👋 We love building projects! However, it requires way too much time and design knowledge to create a social preview image for every project. That's where Socialify comes into rescue! Socialify renders a beautifully designed svg image on demand which can be used on any GitHub README or websites. You can also download png/jpg to use anywhere you'd like! Customizations include ✅ Custom Logo ✅ Customize Google Fonts ✅ Customize Background ✅ Customize Tagline ✅ Live GitHub Badges ✅ Dark Mode and more...! Use it on your projects today at 💞 https://socialify.git.ci !
Rahul Tarak
Maker
I build websites, make films! CS @ UofT
Hi 👋 Product Hunt! I am Rahul, one of the makers of Socialify. Socialify is a tool to help you quickly share your project by generating preview images for them! Let me know if you have any questions when using the product!
