SocialHangout
Connecting in real life via innovative commitment
#2 Product of the DayToday
- Search for hangouts and dating events OR create them
- Once you agree to meet, chat will be enabled and 1 credit will be held from each party. When you show up, the credit will be returned
- You only lose the credit if you do not show up or if you cancel
Anhvu LeMaker@anhvu_le · Engineer and programmer
Farewell ghosting and flaking. Check out our commitment method!
