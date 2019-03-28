Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → SocialHangout

SocialHangout

Connecting in real life via innovative commitment

#2 Product of the DayToday
- Search for hangouts and dating events OR create them
- Once you agree to meet, chat will be enabled and 1 credit will be held from each party. When you show up, the credit will be returned
- You only lose the credit if you do not show up or if you cancel
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Anhvu Le
Anhvu Le
Makers
Nathan Baldwin
Nathan Baldwin
Anhvu Le
Anhvu Le
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Anhvu Le
Anhvu LeMaker@anhvu_le · Engineer and programmer
Farewell ghosting and flaking. Check out our commitment method!
Upvote ·