SocialGroups

Discover which are the best user rated groups in your interest, also allowing you to add the groups that you like. No more searching on the web for the best groups, SocialGroups democratises this approach.
It's Product Hunt for groups!
Anurag Pagaria
Anurag Pagaria
Maker
Hi guys, I have always struggled to find the best groups to join as the only metrics available is how many people are present in the group, it's my attempt to create a democratised version of the process, where people can come to and upvote the group they liked the most. I am adding groups everyday around these 8 categories, do let me know what you think about it and what other categories I should be covering.
