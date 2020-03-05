SocialGroups

Discussion
Anurag Pagaria
Maker
Hi guys, I have always struggled to find the best groups to join as the only metrics available is how many people are present in the group, it's my attempt to create a democratised version of the process, where people can come to and upvote the group they liked the most. I am adding groups everyday around these 8 categories, do let me know what you think about it and what other categories I should be covering.
