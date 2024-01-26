Products
SocialFocus

SocialFocus

Hide distractions, customize UI, stay productive & focused

Free
Embed
SocialFocus allows you to hide addictive elements of social media, enabling you to stay connected without endless scrolling and striking the perfect balance for productivity.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
User Experience
 by
SocialFocus
About this launch
0
reviews
23
followers
was hunted by
Yevhen Tretiakov
in Browser Extensions, Productivity, User Experience. Made by
Yevhen Tretiakov
. Featured on February 3rd, 2024.
Upvotes
15
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-