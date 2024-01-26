Products
SocialFocus
SocialFocus
Hide distractions, customize UI, stay productive & focused
SocialFocus allows you to hide addictive elements of social media, enabling you to stay connected without endless scrolling and striking the perfect balance for productivity.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
User Experience
by
SocialFocus
About this launch
SocialFocus
Hide distractions, customize UI, stay productive & focused
Follow for updates
SocialFocus by
SocialFocus
was hunted by
Yevhen Tretiakov
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Yevhen Tretiakov
. Featured on February 3rd, 2024.
SocialFocus
is not rated yet. This is SocialFocus's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
