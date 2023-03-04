Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from SocialBu
See SocialBu’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
SocialBu for Mastodon
Ranked #6 for today
SocialBu for Mastodon
Simple way to manage your Mastodon presence for free
Visit
Upvote 33
20% Off for 2 Months
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Effortlessly manage your Mastodon profiles with SocialBu. Generate, schedule, approve and automate content quickly and easily with AI. Try SocialBu. Its Free.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Social media marketing
by
SocialBu
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
SocialBu
Easy and efficient way to manage your social media
46
reviews
592
followers
Follow for updates
SocialBu for Mastodon by
SocialBu
was hunted by
FALAK SHER | phlaunchchecklist.com
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
M Umar Khan
,
Usama Ejaz
,
Awais Younas
,
Ayesha Awan
,
Samar Ali
,
Zahid jabbar
,
Bilal Niaz
,
mian azan
,
Awais Butt
and
Farhan Tariq
. Featured on March 5th, 2023.
SocialBu
is rated
5/5 ★
by 46 users. It first launched on March 9th, 2021.
Upvotes
33
Comments
16
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#195
Report