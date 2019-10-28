Discussion
Hey Hunters! It’s Chen here and I'd love to answer your questions. We started our journey here just months back: https://www.producthunt.com/post... It meant for business users who are ready to scale their influencer campaigns and since its launch SocialBook has received lots of positive feedback from our clients. A lot of that credit goes to Product Hunters who gave us lots of valuable feedback and motivated us during our early days. When more and more people get to know SocialBook, we also have lots of YouTubers coming to our site asking how SocialBook can help them. We believe in empowering content creators with DIY tools and want to help content creators to be able to focus on their content creations instead of spending much time on many other unfamiliar areas like SEOs, thumbnail creations, etc. That’s why we are adding SocialBook YouTube builder to our product suite aiming to let every content creator to run their own SEO agent and in-house design studio right from their YouTube Creator Studio! We want to help content creators to grow their channel to the next level. Quick Story: SocialBook also runs its own YouTube channel. We found that thumbnails play an important role in affecting the CTRs of videos. After some extensive research, we concluded that all of the top performing YouTube videos had one thing in common: A compelling video thumbnail! We talked with a bunch of our content creator friends. They told us that there are not any other DIY solutions within Creator Studio to help them create customized thumbnails right from within Creator Studio. They have to go to other websites or use tools like Photoshop/Sketch to create thumbnail first and then upload them to Creator Studio. None of those tools provide basic functions like extracting frames directly from video, or just adding a sticker effect tools, which are vital to making a good thumbnail. In fact our own internal design teams also have to go back and forth between tools just to make a simple thumbnail and upload to our videos. This was when we realized that it was time to build something that can directly be used inside Creator Studio. This sparked the creation of SocialBook YouTube Builder. We have equipped SocialBook YouTube Builder with 100+ pre-built templates, 1000+ stock photos, photo filters, and custom fonts so that you get a one-stop solution for all your YouTube thumbnail making needs: And there are more. Since we are running a to-B channel,(most of our paid users are businesses/brands), we focus heavily on the traffic metrics for all our online content: YouTube video included. We have to wrap each link under our video with a tracking link so we can know how many of our audience click the link, which device and which country they are clicking from. We have to go to third party link shortener service like bit.ly, generate a link, then switch back to Creator Studio. We wonder: why can’t we just do everything in one place,right within creator studio? That is why we add an inline tracking functions to SocialBook YouTube Builder. If you are serious about your channel, you will understand the importance of tracking links and the convenience SocialBook YouTube Builder can bring to you, just like it does for ourselves: Btw, we made those thumbnails for our own video using SocialBook YouTube Builder We would love it if you tried it & gave us your feedback :D https://socialbook.io/socialbook...
