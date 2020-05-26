SocialBook Background Remover
Hello hunters & makers! We built our background removal tool for our chrome plugin SocialBook Builder, but decided to make it a standalone application and open it up to everyone. Continuously iterated on more than 300k images and a year of working our ass off, our algorithm can now achieve the best quality on the market. Many of you might have heard of remove.bg @begroe Great job there! We as data scientists want a duel:) Try the images below (You can right click on the image and copy image url directly) on both remove.bg and socialbook.io/remove-background and compare the results! Right now it's still focusing on human images. But we are working on other objects as well! Any questions we're here! Chen
