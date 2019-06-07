Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Social Subtitles
Social Subtitles
Automatically add subtitles to your videos
iPhone
Social Media Tools
85% of social media videos are watched with the sound off! Take your social media videos to the next level by automatically generating subtitles with 95% accuracy using Apples Speech recognition AI.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Reviews
Would you recommend Social Subtitles to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Antonio Dimas
Loved this 🔥 Will give it a try for LinkedIn content and personalized client outreach...I also love the idea of subscription rather than paying per minute transcribed.
Upvote
Share
17 minutes ago
Send