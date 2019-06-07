Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Social Subtitles

Social Subtitles

Automatically add subtitles to your videos

85% of social media videos are watched with the sound off! Take your social media videos to the next level by automatically generating subtitles with 95% accuracy using Apples Speech recognition AI.
Reviews
Discussion
Antonio Dimas
Antonio Dimas
Loved this 🔥 Will give it a try for LinkedIn content and personalized client outreach...I also love the idea of subscription rather than paying per minute transcribed.
UpvoteShare