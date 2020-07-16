Discussion
Brett Goldstein
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Brett, creator of Social Studies! Here's what it is: ✉️ It's a newsletter! (but eventually this could become much much bigger 😈) 🐦 Weekly roundups of the best tweets from Tech Twitter 🧠 Reviews of key concepts from psychology, economics, and other Social Sciences and case studies applying them to tech and business 🤔 Profiles on the most interesting founders, investors, and social scientists Here's the why: 😍 I'm obsessed with Consumer Psychology, Behavioral Econ, etc. I almost got a PhD in Computational Cognitive Science and LOVE applying it to tech. 👣 We build tech products for humans but most people don't have a good grasp on fundamental concepts in Psychology and other Social Sciences. Understanding this stuff will make you a better builder. Some posts I have planned: 🎹 The medium is the message - how technology shaped songwriting throughout history and what's in store for the future 💀 The hundred-billion dollar social media problem - how dunbar's number guarantees the death of platforms before they're born SPECIAL PRODUCT HUNT OFFERS 💰 Social Studies is normally $0.00/mo, but if you subscribe today, it will be $0.00/mo 🆓 Also, if you share Social Studies with friends, we'll make it FREE Questions for you: 👉 What topics would you like to see covered? 👉 Do you use any psychology, economics, etc. in your day to day work? 👉 Also, how are you? Didn't mean to be so formal 😅
