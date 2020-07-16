  1. Home
Social Studies

News from Tech Twitter. Analysis from the Social Sciences.

Social Studies is a tech newsletter made for people obsessed with people. It includes recaps of what happened on Tech Twitter every week plus deep analysis using frameworks from Psychology, Economics, and the other Social Sciences.
Brett Goldstein
Maker
I'm Brett, creator of Social Studies! Here's what it is: ✉️ It's a newsletter! (but eventually this could become much much bigger 😈) 🐦 Weekly roundups of the best tweets from Tech Twitter 🧠 Reviews of key concepts from psychology, economics, and other Social Sciences and case studies applying them to tech and business 🤔 Profiles on the most interesting founders, investors, and social scientists Here's the why: 😍 I'm obsessed with Consumer Psychology, Behavioral Econ, etc. I almost got a PhD in Computational Cognitive Science and LOVE applying it to tech. 👣 We build tech products for humans but most people don't have a good grasp on fundamental concepts in Psychology and other Social Sciences. Understanding this stuff will make you a better builder. Some posts I have planned: 🎹 The medium is the message - how technology shaped songwriting throughout history and what's in store for the future 💀 The hundred-billion dollar social media problem - how dunbar's number guarantees the death of platforms before they're born Questions for you: 👉 What topics would you like to see covered? 👉 Do you use any psychology, economics, etc. in your day to day work? 👉 Also, how are you? Didn't mean to be so formal 😅
