Social Share Preview

Armin Ulrich
Heya Product Hunters! We made this little browser extension for ourselves while creating placid.app a while ago. We generate our share images for madewithvuejs.com and other sites automatically and wanted to have a quick way to check how our pages look when shared on social media! The plugin has been available for Chrome first. We now have 400+ users and they seem to like it, so we thought we’d make a Firefox version as well and start telling people about it 😉 It’s free ✨ and shows you link previews for Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. These are the most important for us, but please tell us if you miss a platform you’d like to check! I hope you’ll like it – if you do please leave a rating in the browser stores 💜 Cheers, Armin
Nice idea! I was actually checking the previews for the pages of Women Make a few days ago, that would have been useful! Just installed it for next time 👌
Maker
@marie_dm_ Thanks Marie! I hope it can save you some time in the future 😊
Thanks for this tool @arminulrich & @_feloidea. Do you think it will be possible to add a download button or a way to bookmark previews? I collect a lot of open graph previews (especially on Twitter) and your extension will save me a bit of work.
Maker
@arminulrich @yesnoornext Glad you like it, Vincent! Nice idea - we didn't think of saving yet. Do you collect the previews for inspiration? We'll see what we can do 💪