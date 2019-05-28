Social Reech offers everything you need to simplify and manage customer conversations with Twitter creating a better experience for both your business and your customers.
Shap Guy
Hello Hunters, We are thrilled to share our creation to the Product Hunt world. I'm one of the founder of Social Reech. Thanks for checking us out! Let me know what you guys think of this? Bonus: Get a FREE seven day trial by signing up through this special PH link https://socialreech.com/register... Social Reech is a Twitter CRM which allows teams to simplify and powerfully manage their customers @mentions (tweets) and DM's posted via Twitter with a simple and complete interface. Some features include: - Assign tweets to specific team members - Allows internal discussions with team notes - Automated workflows manage tweets and are automatically assigned and/or tagged to the right team members and/or tags - Simplifies management when you have multiple twitter profiles (Support and/or Brand Twitter Page) Check out all the features here: https://socialreech.com/features/ PS: Hover your mouse over the the "All-in-one Inbox" Image We are continually listening for new features let us know if you have anything in mind 😀
