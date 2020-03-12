Social Post

Discussion
Jo Colina
Maker
Hi, I'm Jo a french maker. I made this action after I realised how tanlged our CI/CD pipeline was. Using custom-made sofware to handle our releases, I had some issues with the "warning" side of things. This action enables developers to send messages from a GitHub triggered event. A simple example is posting a new release, which in turn can send a message on Slack warning your colleagues of a new version of your library. Another cool use is templating! If you want to send custom messages to custom providers, you can write your own template and send cool-looking messages. A cool use for this is warning your userbase on twitter of a new version of your app ⚡️. I'm looking to add twitter soon, and you can vote on the repo issues for more platforms. Please let me know if you have any questions, improvements are on the way! What do you think of this GItHub action?
