Social Pomodoro

The Pomodoro Method has you work intensely and without distraction for 25 minutes. After the working session, you force yourself to take a complete break, getting away from screens. We pair you with another professional working on their laptop to share goals and keep accountable at the end of the 25 minute work session. No sign up necessary.
Ellen ChisaHunterHiring@ellenchisa · Cofounder/CEO, www.darklang.com
We used Pomodoro a lot in the early days of Dark, and this is a great way to do it when whoever you're around doesn't feel like doing 25 min checkins!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Clever idea! Working solo or remotely can be lonely. Would love to see more products explore this space.
