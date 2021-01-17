Social Motion Packs
Vertical video for your social content & ads
Cait Timmins
MakerArtist, CEO of Social Motion Packs
Hi everyone! 🙋🏼♀️ In the digital world, having visually stunning video content is a common key to success. After years of working as a videographer with other creators, entrepreneurs, and business-owners, I realized there was a great need for an affordable and easy way to have engaging video content that *looked* custom, but without the premium cost of a videographer. As a videographer, I would find myself often scrolling through stock video libraries looking for footage... but it was rare that I found something that matched the aesthetic I was working towards. Most libraries look very "stock", corporate, masculine, and many are alarmingly lacking diversity. I created the Social Motion Packs so that anyone could represent their business or themselves with beautiful, custom-looking visuals - with just one click. They are affordable, they are beautiful, and instead of just purchasing *one clip* to represent your brand, you get an entire cohesive collection. It's been proven that vertical video out-performs any other kind of social post, so our entire library is vertical - designed to fill the screen of the phone in your palm. It has been mind-blowing to watch creatives & business owners take the SMP's and make them their own. I've seen boutiques use them to announce a sale, entrepreneurs use them to post their favorite quote, musicians use them to promote their music, influencers use them to engage with their following, photographers use them to showcase their work, coaches & organizations use them to build their community, and so many more. Our customers range across hundreds of industries and over 55 countries! Our core mission is to provide entrepreneurs everywhere, no matter what they're building, with gorgeous vertical video to stop their customers in their tracks, build their brand and create the content they've always dreamed of. We have big plans for the future including more packs, a creator program, and exclusive memberships. Follow us on instagram to keep up! @socialmotionpacks socialmotionpacks.com
