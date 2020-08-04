Social Media Icons by iconshock

  1. Home
300 trendy social network icons in 12 design styles

A brand new pack of 300 social media icons, featuring all the logos of the most popular and trendy social networks, created in 12 different design styles: line, material, flat, fluent, neumorphic, IOS and more. Plus a set of animated icons.
Discussion
Juan Sarmiento
Maker
Hi everybody and thanks to my good friend @fajarsiddiq for hunting us! Keeping up with the current designs trends, we’ve created this pack of icons with all the most popular social network logos (Over 300 icons/logos included!) in a bunch of different styles so you can pick the one you like the most and download them for whatever design project you’re working on, hope these will be useful to the community! TL;DR ⚡ 300+ social media icons 💡 12 different design styles 🔥 Popular styles like Material design, iOS, Line, Flat & a few of our own originals too! 💎 Files in SVG & PNG formats 🐱‍🏍An animated set of fluent icons included 📥 Free download so you can check them out right now if you want to! 👑 Premium license also available As always, thanks everybody for the love and support, let us know what you think about these in the comments, feedback & constructive criticism are always welcome! Reach out to us on twitter at https://twitter.com/iconshock or https://twitter.com/JuanPabloSarmi/ if anything comes up!
Volkan Kaya
Good stuff, would love to be able to search easily and have the option to download the images one by one.
Juan Sarmiento
Maker
@volkandkaya glad you like it! which style did you like the best in this release?
Volkan Kaya
@juanpablosarmi Material Black would love to see them in gray as well. Ideally with and without boxes.
Alejandro Mendoza
I took a quick look just now, those Fluent icons are gorgeous! Do you guys plan on making other industries on that style as well?
Juan Sarmiento
Maker
@alejo_mdza Absolutely! We are already working on them so they'll be dropping any day now :)
Okii Eli
Good job 👏👏👏👏👏 congratulations 🎉🎉🎉
Juan Sarmiento
Maker
@nextstevejob Thank you! Did you get a chance to check out the icons in this release? Let me know your thoughts ;)
Fajar Siddiq
Maker
YES! happy to work along with iconshock! <3 MUCH NEEDED pack of icons for social media.
