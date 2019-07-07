Social Media Death Clock

Discussion
Corey Reid
I love a good reminder that I am wasting too much time! Cool concept!
Awesome idea! Meditating on my death is what i love to do every morning with my cup of coffee and endless facebook feed. Ps like your instagram pictures ;)
Fantastic! I've heard of an app called WeCroak, which is similar to what you did. Have a look if you're looking for great inspiration: https://play.google.com/store/ap... The app as such doesn't have good ratings because it seems like it doesn't work well enough but the idea is great and might be interesting to expand the development of your extension. In any case, great job and good luck! ;)
Maker
Hey everyone! 👋 I've been spending too much time on Twitter lately. Instead of blocking it completely, I decided to build a Chrome Extension to help me spend less time there. This Chrome Extension helps users practice memento mori; a reflection on our mortality. When you go on social media, it will remind you how much time you have left by replacing website logos with a countdown to your inevitable end. Being reminded of our transience allows us reflect on the things that we spend our time doing. Time is the only thing we cannot get back, how do you want to spend your time? Currently supported websites: - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram Let me know what you think or if you have ideas for improvements!
